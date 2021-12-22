Watch
Denver Fire, paramedics revive dog following small fire

Denver Fire Department
Posted at 2:14 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 16:16:19-05

DENVER — Denver first responders went above and beyond to revive a four-legged friend following a fire Wednesday.

Crews were called out to the 2400 block of Pontiac Street for a small fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

During their search, firefighters found a dog that was overwhelmed by smoke. The fire department worked with Denver Health paramedics to revive the dog.

The dog was turned over to animal control.

