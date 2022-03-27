Denver Fashion Week 2022: The hard work behind the stylish event

Denver Fashion Week kicks off in early April.

The purpose of the event is to promote local and national designers, as well as hair and makeup artists.

"Our goal is, and always has been, to elevate fashion in Denver," said Hailey Hodapp, Denver Fashion Week Runway Director and Producer. "Denver Fashion Week is for the people, and it is a privilege to produce an event that is not only a showcase of

an amalgamation of talent and hard work, but also a platform to propel the industry locally."

The week-long event will feature kids' clothing, couture, sustainable clothing, and more.

"It takes a village to put on this kind of production," said Hodapp. "The production connects creatives and provides them a space to collaborate and thrive in the incredible community we have in this city. Everyone sees the designs and the outfits, but it’s a whole team of

makeup artists, hairstylists, models, etc. who are all integral in making sure the looks are cohesive."

Denver Fashion Week started in 2012. In 2018, DFW partnered with Denver Arts & Venues and Visit Denver to become Denver’s first official fashion week.

To purchase tickets, click here.

