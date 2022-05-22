Denver Farmer's Market sees impact from snowy, cold weather

DENVER — Whether there's rain, shine or snow, the Denver Farmer's Market still takes place at City Park.

Saturday morning, the snowy and cold weather put a damper on sales for some local vendors.

Brooklyn Hills, who sells flowers at the market every Saturday, said her sales were down around 80% compared to last weekend when it was warm and sunny.

"It's a big drop because of the weather, obviously. But we're happy for the people that did come out," said Hills.

She said with the storm moving in this week she had to do a lot to make sure her plants were protected.

"Oh my gosh, we have some bedding outside with some Dahlia tubers that we had to protect with some frost cloth. We also put out some tarp out on certain areas, but mainly our frost blankets and coverings to really make sure our plants and tubers are safe," she said.

Others were happy to see some moisture come in.

"It is very helpful for all of the soil. Getting it ready for all of the tomatoes and the peppers that are going in the ground as soon as it warms up. And then of course all of the other veggies that are in the ground," said Chuck Bermudez, owner of Gardening with Chuck.

"Being an urban farmer, there's the micro-climates within the city. So that gives me a different advantage than farmers to grow in the open spaces in the middle of different climates," said Bermudez.

He was also preparing for the sudden change in weather.

"I did do some mulching just to make sure that things were insulated and nice, but I didn't really have to struggle too much because I didn't plant the fragile things outside yet," he said.

Vendors are encouraging you to stop by on Saturday through the end of October.

"Come and see us we have lots of awesome things," said Bermudez.

It might not have been as busy as previous weeks, but many vendors said they were thankful for those who did come out to support them, despite the cold and snowy weather.