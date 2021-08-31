Denver expanding programs to get $49 million to renters struggling from the pandemic

DENVER — It’s almost moving day for Kashyya Canada as she heads from Arapahoe County to Denver. While her first month’s rent is already paid, she’s unable to pay her deposit.

Tens of thousands of Coloradans find themselves in a similar situation.

"How am I going to get help? It puts you in a what-am-I-going-to-do type situation," explains Canada.

There have been millions in federal funding set aside for those struggling to make rent during the pandemic. The problem is, most of that money hasn’t been given out.

"We can use these funds to make sure households remain sustainable in their homes or are able to get access to new homes if they need it," said Melissa Thate, Denver's Housing Stability Director.

On Monday, Denver City Council gave final approval on a partnership with local nonprofits to get that money in the hands of people who need it quickly. Denver has $49 million to hand out. Renters can get up to 15 months worth of rent paid for with the program.

"We felt like a partnership to distribute the funds will be the best way so that they’re not having to worry where do I go for certain applications," Thate said.

The program also covers other expenses like deposits.

"It would definitely be wonderful. It would definitely take some weight off my chest so now I can focus on other things that I can get done," said Canada.

Thate says that rental assistance could be in a struggling renter’s account within two weeks of applying.

"We couldn’t do this work without her local nonprofits. They’re the ones who are working with residents to distribute his funds.

To apply click here or call 1-844-926-6632 with questions.

For more information on resources available click here.

