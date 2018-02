DENVER - The woman in charge of Denver's Department of Public Safety is stepping aside, Denver7 has learned.

Denver7 Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski has confirmed that Executive Director Stephanie O'Malley will resign.

Mayor Michael Hancock is scheduled to make a formal announcement at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

As executive director of safety, O'Malley oversees Denver's fire, police and sheriff's departments.

The department hasn't yet said why O'Malley is stepping aside, but the Department of Public Safety is in the midst of controversy over investigations into Chief of Police Robert White and Deputy Chief Matt Murray over an arrest that a former district attorney called into question.

