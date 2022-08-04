Denver elderly care facility to close

DENVER — Residents of a Catholic elderly care center in Denver will be forced to find new housing after the facility announced that it will be closing.

Little Sisters of the Poor – Mullen Home, located at 3629 West 29th Ave., announced Wednesday that it will be closing its doors. A date was not provided.

The facility has served Denver since 1918 with campus expansions occurring in the 70s and 80s.

A reason for the closure was not given. However, Mother Julie Horseman, provincial superior of the Little Sisters, said in a statement that, “Many factors have obliged us to move forward with this decision.”

It’s unclear how many are impacted by the announcement. Little Sisters of the Poor said it will help residents and staff “make this transition.”