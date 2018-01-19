Denver daycare provider pleads guilty to child abuse resulting in baby's death

DENVER — A licensed daycare provider who worked in Denver has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse charges for the death of a 1-year-old child who was placed in an “unsafe sleeping environment.”

Stephanie Hill entered her guilty plea to one count of child abuse resulting in death-negligence Friday in Denver District Court.

Authorities say 1-year-old Karsen White died after Hill placed the baby inside a baby crib with a number of adult-sized bed sheets on June 5.

A report from the Denver Coroner's Office said they could not determine the cause and manner of death, but said the "unsafe sleeping environment most likely contributed to the victim's death."

Denver7 discovered this wasn't Hill's first violation involving the same child and an unsafe manner of sleeping. In October she was cited by an inspector for leaving the then-five-month old to sleep in her car seat instead of moving the child to a crib.

As part of Hill’s plea agreement, she is facing 6-10 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 9.

The state made changes to how it handles sleep violations at daycare centers as a result of this case.