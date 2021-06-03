Denver DA says unidentified law enforcement officer charged with menacing after April incident

DENVER – The Denver district attorney says she has charged a 44-year-old Colorado law enforcement officer with two counts of felony menacing and is asking for victims and witnesses to step forward, though her office is not currently releasing any details on the officer charged.

District Attorney Beth McCann’s office sent out a news release Thursday afternoon saying the officer had been charged with the two felony menacing counts in regard to him pointing a rifle out of his vehicle toward another driver at 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on April 25.

The news release says a man driving a Subaru Crosstrek pointed a rifle at another person in a Subaru WRX near the intersection of 10th and Sheridan just before noon that day.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers issued a bulletin on May 18 saying Denver police were looking for victims and witnesses of the alleged menacing who had not already spoken with police.

The news release from the district attorney’s office issued Thursday said a photo of the suspect vehicle’s license plate and witnesses led to the unidentified officer being arrested.

The DA’s Office said the officer, who was fired on Tuesday, was off duty at the time of the alleged menacing and was placed on leave once his agency was told about the allegations.

But McCann’s office said it would not be releasing details about the officer or the case. Carolyn Tyler, a spokesperson for the DA’s Office, said investigators “are trying to locate the victims so that they may make a positive identification before those details are in the public domain.”

“DA McCann believes in the public’s right to ultimately know the name of the officer and will disclose further information prior to his next scheduled court appearances in mid-June,” the news release said.

Denver7 is working to find out who the former officer is who was charged, which is public record.

The district attorney’s office said any victims or witnesses who have not already talked with police or prosecutorial investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. They can also contact Investigator Zac Pauga by email or at 720-913-9055, or DPD Detective Mylous Yearling at 720-913-0586 or by email.

