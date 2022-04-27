Denver City Council to hear proposal on banning concealed carry in city parks, buildings

DENVER — Denver City Council will discuss a proposal to prohibit concealed carry in city buildings and public parks during their Wednesday meeting.

The proposal would amend the Denver Revised Municipal Code to prohibit concealed carry within city parks and buildings owned by, leased by or leased to the city.

On the first offense, anyone in violation would receive a fine of no more than $50, but on the second offense, that penalty goes up to as high as $999 and/or up to 300 days in jail.

Exemptions would include: law enforcement, military personnel, licensed security guards and individuals carrying for a legitimate sporting activity, who have valid authorization while at specific shooting ranges and those lawfully traveling with a firearm.

Council initially took up the proposal at the April 13 council meeting but tabled the discussion until Wednesday due to several questions raised during that discussion.

During the April 14 meeting, Councilmember Kevin Flynn wanted to know what kind of crime the proposal was trying to prevent and if there had been any criminal incidents with concealed carry permit holders in city parks that would prompt the need for legislation. He also wanted to know why there was only outreach to anti-gun violence groups and not any outreach to concealed carry groups.

There was also discussion on keeping guns in a concealed carry permit holder’s vehicle and if that posed greater issues. Councilmember Candi CdeBaca wanted to see more data on crimes committed with guns stolen out of cars.

CdeBaca also brought up concerns about the constitutionality of the proposal and if it would lead to unlawful searches of people. She also wanted more data on the demographics of concealed carry gun owners to determine if people of color who had obtained permits might be targeted as a result of the proposal.