Denver City Council signs off on Denver Zoo admission rate increases

Kurt Sevits
9:01 AM, Apr 10, 2018
The Denver Zoo is the top paid attraction for tourists in Denver of 2016!   Photo from Denver Zoo

DENVER – The Denver City Council has given its approval to the Denver Zoo’s plan to raise the cost of admission.

The council voted unanimously Monday to approve the rate hikes.

When the new rates take effect, it will cost $2 or $3 more to get into the zoo for most people. The price will rise to $20 for adults and kids 12 and up during the peak summer months and $15 during the winter. Admission for kids ages 3 to 11 will cost $14 in the summer and $10 in the winter. Senior citizen rates will rise to $17 in the summer and $13 in the winter.

Admission will remain free for kids under 3 years old.

The zoo also is raising rates to rent out its facilities, such as the Norgren Hall-Gates Education Center.

The zoo said the increases are necessary to keep up with rising maintenance and operation costs as well as the rising cost of living for its employees. Money from the voter-approved general obligation bond will only cover a portion of the additional expenses, the zoo said.

The last time the Denver Zoo raised admission rates was in 2014.

