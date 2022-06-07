Denver City Council poised to pass proposal to increase affordable housing

DENVER — Denver City Council is expected to vote on a new plan Monday night to address the city's affordable housing crisis.

The city's Expanding Housing Affordability proposal was developed under the administration of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

In simple terms, the proposal would require builders to include more affordable units with any new construction or pay to offset construction of affordable units elsewhere. This practice is known as inclusionary zoning (IZ).

The plan applies to developments of ten or more residential units, regardless if the units are for rent or for sale.

If a developer builds a residential community with fewer than ten units, a one-time "linkage fee" is required, and the money would go towards the city's affordable housing fund.

The city’s linkage fee was implemented in 2017 to support Denver’s first dedicated Affordable Housing Fund. Under the Expanding Housing Affordability proposal, the linkage fee would gradually increase over the next four years.

Any new, non-residential developments would also be required to pay linkage fees.

Thus far, the proposal has seen support from the majority of Denver's City Council.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the public comment portion of the proposal's hearing wrapped after nearly three hours.

This story is developing and will be updated after a final vote.