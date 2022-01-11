Denver City Council approves $1.3 billion in contract amendments for DIA's Great Hall Project

DENVER — Denver City Council approved several resolutions for $1.3 billion in contract amendments for Denver International Airport’s Great Hall Project.

In a 10-3 vote, city council approved four resolutions to amend contracts regarding the project. Councilmembers Candi CdeBaca, Amanda Sawyer and Paul Kashmann voted no.

The resolutions amend contracts with the City and County of Denver regarding the airport’s big renovation project:

The approved resolutions also extend the contracts with each company through the end of 2028.

The airport’s CEO Phil Washington announced that DIA would be asking for the contract amendments in December . Phase 3 of the project will upgrade ticket counters, baggage claim and provide a curbside refresh on levels four, five and six at the airport.

Phase 3 is expected to be completed in two parts, with a goal to complete east side construction in 2026 and the south end by the summer of 2028. Washington previously said this Phase 3 proposal would create 6,500 jobs.

Phase 1 was completed in the fall of this year, which included more space, bathroom upgrades and high-tech ticket counters and kiosks for both United and Southwest airlines.

Phase 2 began in July 2021 with a projected completion by mid-2024. Improvements include a new security checkpoint and a widened balcony on the northwest side of Level 6 and new escalators.

DIA previously said the $1.3 billion needed to complete the Great Hall Project would "not be funded with taxpayer dollars, but rather by revenue generated at the airport."

