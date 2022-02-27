Denver breast cancer survivor launching clothing line for women impacted by mastectomies

A Denver woman and breast cancer survivor who has undergone a double mastectomy is creating a clothing line for those who have gone through the same experience.

April Hartmeister was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After going through a lumpectomy, it returned in 2019.

"It just seemed really unreal, because there's no family history," she said.

She underwent her first mastectomy in 2019 and the second one in 2021.

Hartmeister had always had an interest in the fashion industry.

"I've always been into fashion. I always had that. And so I did go to Fashion Institute of Technology for a bit in New York," she said.

After battling cancer on and off for seven years, she decided to launch her own clothing line.

Her brand, Non-Tas, is designed for women who have also battled breast cancer.

Her mission is to help them feel beautiful in their own skin.

Hartmeister's message to those strong women who have gone through the same thing is: "This is you. And this is beautiful. You're not broken. And the breast cancer if nothing else is your monument to live."

The clothing line is expected to launch in November of 2022.

Hartmeister plans on selling her fashion pieces online, and during local events.