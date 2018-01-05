Denver Broncos agree to terms with 3 new assistant coaches

DENVER – The Denver Broncos on Friday agreed to terms with three new assistant coaches who will be tasked with retooling the lagging offense in 2018.

Joining the team will be Sean Kugler, who will coach guards and centers on the offensive line; Curtis Modkins, who will coach running backs; and Mike Sullivan, who will be the new Broncos quarterbacks coach.

Kugler has 28 years of coaching experience, 12 of which have come in the NFL. He comes to the Broncos after five years as the head coach at the University of Texas-El Paso. Previously, he coached the offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-12); Buffalo Bills (2007-09) and Detroit Lions (2001-05).

The Steelers made the Super Bowl during Kugler’s first year with the team, and four running backs have had 1,000-yard seasons running behind his lines.

Modkins is in his 23rd year coaching, with 10 years of NFL experience as a running backs coach or offensive coordinator. He coached the Chicago Bears running backs this past season, helping Jordan Howard to his second-straight 1,000-yard season. He previously coached with San Francisco, Detroit, Kansas City and Buffalo.

Sullivan is in his 23rd year of coaching as well, which include 15 NFL seasons. He was the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants for the past two seasons. He has also coached with Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, and won two Super Bowls during his first stint with the Giants.