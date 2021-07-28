What a novel idea: Denver bookstore combines wine with literature

DENVER -- Tennyson St. is filled with local restaurants, bars and even bookstores. But what you can’t do is buy a book and drink a glass of wine at the same time. That’s where BookBar thrives.

"The idea behind a combination of a book store and wine bar is the thought that food and drink helps to build community. You know, we gather together and have food and drink in every aspect of our lives, so that makes sense to bring that to the literary realm as well," said owner of BookBar, Nicole Sullivan.

Even for first time customers like Megan Riley, it’s a great place to unwind.

"I’d say if you are a writer or if you’re in to poetry or do a little devotional journal, have a little book club and keep it low key, you know these days, this is the place to do it," said Riley.

It hasn’t all been a smooth ride for BookBar. They’ve gotten creative not only with the kind of wine they sell but also by competing in a virtual world by offering online purchases and bike deliveries of books.

"I think in this business you have to be nimble and constantly changing and going in the direction that the community needs and asks for," said Sullivan.

It’s that whole package, Nicole Sullivan says, has made them a go-to business in the Berkeley neighborhood.

"We’re absolutely the epitome of a community bookstore and we see a lot of regulars that come in," said Sullivan.

They’re also still in the process of opening up more seating, as well as starting a new cocktail list with a literary twist.

"We will do some play on words with book titles and authors," said Sullivan.

A place to relax, read and maybe drink a glass of wine. A popular and successful idea for this small business.