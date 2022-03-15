Denver Beer Co. set to start construction on its fourth taproom

DENVER — Denver Beer Co. has detailed plans to open a fourth taproom — this one in Denver's Lowry neighborhood — and create 30 new jobs.

The company announced the pending development of a .473-acre land parcel at 7070 E. Lowry Boulevard within the 175,000-square-foot Exchange at Boulevard One development.

It is set to break ground in April, with plans to open at the end of the year. The building will have a focus on sustainability and will have solar panels, the company said.

Denver Beer Co. selected Gensler as the architect. i2 Construction will manage the building's construction.

The facility will include a brewery, 4,200-square-foot taproom, outdoor patio with heaters, garden and in-house restaurant concept, the company said. The 5,400-square-foot patio area will connect to open space and a park. Visitors can enjoy "humble foods" at the restaurant, including bites for kids and vegetarian options. Up to 125 guests can stay in the interior space, plus 360 in the two outdoor areas where there are fire pits and game spaces.

The new brewery will open up about 30 job positions for brewers and bartending and food service staff.

Patrick Crawford, co-founder of Denver Beer Co., said visitors will be able to grab a beer and bite to eat while overlooking a green space in the Exchange at Boulevard One.

"You’ll be able to toss a Frisbee around in between beers or let your kids run and play while you hang out on the patio," Crawford said. "Ever since traveling to Germany, I’ve always dreamt of having a taproom adjacent to open space where you can sip beers in between yard games. I think this location will have a great dynamic in that regard.”

Boulevard One is a mixed-use community and includes — or will include once complete — retail, apartments, single-family homes and public spaces.

Nick Kitaeff, senior development director of Confluent Development, which serves as co-owners and co-developers of Boulevard One, said they are proud to welcome Denver Beer Co. to Lowry.

“With the addition of Denver Beer Co. as one of the final pieces of this project, the Exchange at Boulevard One is primed to become the well-rounded, vibrant hub for the community to work, shop, eat and drink that we’ve always envisioned," Kitaeff said.

Denver Beer Co. has three other locations:

