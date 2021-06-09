Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver-based debt collector to return $475K to Washington consumers

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Cash money generic dollars
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:25:39-04

SEATTLE (AP) — A Denver-based collection agency must return about $475,000 it collected improperly from up to 5,000 Washington consumers after state Attorney General Bob Ferguson prevailed in a lawsuit alleging unlawful debt-collection practices.

The Seattle Times reports Ferguson's office says Machol & Johannes must also forgive as much as $250,000 in fees and costs for hundreds of people, and pay $414,000 to the attorney general’s office to cover the costs of the investigation.

Ferguson filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court in 2020 after a judge notified his office that the company had filed improper wage-garnishment applications.

Machol & Johannes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku