Denver-based Boom Supersonic to build 15 aircraft for United

DENVER — A Denver-based aerospace company has reached an agreement with United Airlines to build 15 aircraft that can fly at supersonic speeds.

In an announcement Thursday, Boom Supersonic said the new aircraft will cut travel times in half and operate on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel. United is the first U.S. airline to sign a commercial agreement with the company.

The aircraft, Boom's 'Overture,' is capable of flying at speeds of Mach 1.7, which is twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners. For example, a future potential route from San Francisco to Tokyo would take just six hours instead of 10 hours and 15 minutes.

Overture will be able to hold 65 to 88 people, reach a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet and have design features like in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space and contactless technology.

“The world’s first purchase agreement for net-zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world,” said Blake Scholl, Boom Supersonic founder and CEO. “United and Boom share a common purpose—to unite the world safely and sustainably. At speeds twice as fast, United passengers will experience all the advantages of life lived in person, from deeper, more productive business relationships to longer, more relaxing vacations to far-off destinations.”

Under the terms of the agreement, United will purchase 15 Overture airliners once Overture meets United’s safety, operating and sustainability requirements, with an option for an additional 35 aircraft.

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel, once operational. The aircraft is slated to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.