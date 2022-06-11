Denver bars, restaurants prepare for Stanley Cup Final amid rise in COVID-19 cases

DENVER — Denver is decked in burgundy and blue ahead of the Stanley Cup Final, and restaurants and bars are hoping to rake in some extra cash during the series.

"We get killed before and after the games," said Mike Goldman, owner of Nola Jane Restaurant and Bar.

Goldman's establishment is one of the hot spots for Colorado Avalanche fans.

"They start here, they go to the game and then they finish here, and it gets crazy," Goldman said.

It's going to get even busier during the finals.

"We need everybody on board for this," Goldman said.

That means keeping employees healthy, as the entire Denver metro has now reached the high risk level for COVID-19 spread.

Establishments like Smash Face Brewing in the LoDo neighborhood have been taking extra precautions, according to bar manager Adam Fitterer.

"We have hand sanitizer by the gallons," Fitterer said. "We keep COVID tests on site. We want to make sure if any of our staff feels sick, that they have a test ready to go. We just want to stay on top of all the CDC guidelines."

In a statement to Denver7, the Colorado Restaurant Association said in part, "A rise in covid-19 cases is the last thing local restaurants need right now ... especially during the upcoming Avs game, please be kind and patient with the people serving you."

Denver hasn't announced any plans to roll out mask mandates again.