Denver Auto Show returns this week at new location, emphasis on electric vehicles

The Denver Auto Show returns to Denver this week. Make sure you don't make your way to the Colorado Convention Center, though. This year, the show has moved to the parking lot of Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park in downtown Denver.

An outdoor Denver Auto Show isn't new, but it certainly feels like it.

"This show was actually outdoors from 1917 to 1919," said Denver Auto Show CEO Tim Jackson. "It was during the original pandemic."

Now, the COVID-19 pandemic is changing things.

"Auto shows, by their nature, are socially distanced," Jackson explained. "It's just a lot better environment to be outdoors with COVID protocols."

Jackson said cars, booths and other exhibits will fill a 400,000-square-foot space.

Jackson said electric vehicles could very well steal the show. Emission-free vehicle mandates kick in in 2030.

"We have to go from 2% of market share to about 50% by 2030 and about 100% by 2035, which is a huge task," Jackson said.

Among the many cars that consumers will see, The Denver Auto Show will have five different models of electric vehicles and at least 10 different EVs altogether. You can test drive them too. Xcel Energy has a special booth where consumers can learn how to set up a charging station in their garage.

Camp Jeep also returns. The special off-road experience will actually have more room with its outdoor exhibit.

