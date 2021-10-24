Denver Art Museum shows off new $175M renovation

DENVER — Visitors at the Denver Art Museum can expect an entirely new experience as they explore the reimagined campus.

Museum officials have been anxiously waiting to show off the $175 million renovation and welcome the public in for the first time on Sunday morning. Admission was free to celebrate the opening. The museum will also host free admission days on Saturday, Nov. 6, and Tuesday, Nov. 9.

"We were going to start opening 18 months ago and of course the pandemic had other plans," said Andrea Fulton, deputy director and chief strategy officer for the Denver Art Museum.

The most visible addition is the new 50,000-square-foot Sie Welcome Center complete with two new dining options and a pavilion that can be used for family activities or events. As visitors make their way to the Martin Building, they will notice that all of the galleries have been renovated.

"The Indigenous Arts of North America floor on level three is completely redesigned, completely brand new, and I think it’s one of the most important and impactful exhibitions I’ve ever seen," said Fulton.

More than 9,000 additional square feet of space was also added to the Western American art galleries, located on the seventh floor. On that same floor, there's also a brand new rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the city.

Additional information about the renovation project can be found here.