Denver among top 20 candidates for Amazon's second North American headquarters

DENVER – The Mile High City has made the first cut in the search for a new Amazon headquarters.

The Seattle-based company announced Thursday that out of 238 proposals across North America, Denver was among 20 metropolitan areas chosen to advance to the next round of the search.

Amazon began looking for a site for a second headquarters on the continent last year and city, county and state officials in Colorado quickly began putting together proposals in hopes of landing the project.

Colorado’s proposal, which included several locations around the state, aimed to highlight the state’s talent pool and quality of life.

Here are the 20 metro areas to make the first cut:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington, DC

“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Holly Sullivan with Amazon Public Policy. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Over the next few months, Amazon plans to work with each of the 20 communities on the shortlist to take a closer look at each proposal and get additional information that will help them narrow the choice down even further.

Amazon says it plans to invest more than $5 billion and hire as many as 50,000 at its second headquarters.

The company is expected to announce its choice sometime later this year.