Denver airport experiencing flight delays due to weather, heavy winds

Posted at 8:03 PM, Jul 22, 2021
DENVER — Denver International Airport says it's experiencing delays on both arrivals and departures due to weather conditions.

Heavy winds and weather are being blamed for the delays, according to the airport.

The FAA says passengers can expect to see departure delays between one hour and one hour and 14 minutes, with the delay decreasing. Arrival delays are between 16 minutes and 30 minutes, with the delay increasing, according to the FAA.

At one point the departure delay was up to 1 hour and 45 minutes, and the arrival delay was up to 44 minutes earlier in the evening.

Airport officials recommend anyone flying Thursday night check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a flood advisory until 8:15 p.m. for portions of northwest Denver, with radar indicating just over an inch of rain in a 45 minute timeframe and a few rain gauges reporting up to 0.85". NWS cautions that there may be some ponding and minor flooding possible, especially in poor drainage areas.

