Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver activist groups to host All-Star Voting Rights Rally

items.[0].videoTitle
On Sunday at 1 p.m., 18 local organizations are coming together to host the All-Star Voting Rights Rally.
voters vote voting voted
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 09:40:53-04

DENVER — On Sunday, 18 local organizations are coming together to host the All-Star Voting Rights Rally.

Organizers said the purpose of the rally is to celebrate Colorado's voting laws while also calling on Congress to act and ensure strong voting rights for all Americans.

“We decided that we were going to participate to let it be known that addressing this issue of voting rights is fundamental in order for our state and country to be a democracy,” said Xochitl Gaytan, co-chair of the Colorado Latino Forum, one of the organizations hosting the rally.

This rally comes as states like Georgia, Arizona, and dozens more are making changes to early voting, ballot drop-off locations, and precinct voting following the outcome of the 2020 election.

Colorado no longer has precinct voting and has been held up as a national example for its secure and accessible elections.

Gaytan said as visitors come to Denver this weekend, the Colorado Latino Forum hopes they see the large gathering of people and learn that a lot of Colorado voters are concerned about what's happening in other states.

“I hope that we can show our leadership, not only as a city of Denver, but as a state that we care about these issues for all marginalized communities throughout the nation,” Gaytan said.

The rally begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Tivoli Quad on Auraria’s campus and will include several speakers and musical guests.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school