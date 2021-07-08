Denver activist groups to host All-Star Voting Rights Rally

DENVER — On Sunday, 18 local organizations are coming together to host the All-Star Voting Rights Rally.

Organizers said the purpose of the rally is to celebrate Colorado's voting laws while also calling on Congress to act and ensure strong voting rights for all Americans.

“We decided that we were going to participate to let it be known that addressing this issue of voting rights is fundamental in order for our state and country to be a democracy,” said Xochitl Gaytan, co-chair of the Colorado Latino Forum, one of the organizations hosting the rally.

This rally comes as states like Georgia, Arizona, and dozens more are making changes to early voting, ballot drop-off locations, and precinct voting following the outcome of the 2020 election.

Colorado no longer has precinct voting and has been held up as a national example for its secure and accessible elections.

Gaytan said as visitors come to Denver this weekend, the Colorado Latino Forum hopes they see the large gathering of people and learn that a lot of Colorado voters are concerned about what's happening in other states.

“I hope that we can show our leadership, not only as a city of Denver, but as a state that we care about these issues for all marginalized communities throughout the nation,” Gaytan said.

The rally begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Tivoli Quad on Auraria’s campus and will include several speakers and musical guests.