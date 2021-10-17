Watch
Denver activist aims to spark Black cultural renaissance

Posted at 10:26 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 12:26:32-04

DENVER (AP) — A longtime Denver artist, musician and activist wants to ignite a Black cultural renaissance in his former neighborhood, Five Points.

Denverite reports Jeff Campbell is trying to drum up support to buy a Denver landmark, the four-story brick building at 29th and Welton.

He wants to create a co-working space for BIPOC-led media, arts and culture groups, space for media workshops and a newsroom for his activist project From Allies to Abolitionists and his Emancipation Theater Company.

Multiple nonprofit media projects have set up shop in the building over the past 30 years, but some worry it could turn into yet another high-density housing project on Welton Street.

