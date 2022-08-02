Dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari has been found guilty of murder and mail fraud.

The verdict reached Monday for Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks.

Rudolph was charged with murder in the death of Bianca Rudolph as well as mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime.

"We are thankful for the jury’s diligence looking at all the evidence in this case. Bianca Rudolph deserved justice. This case was an exceptional example of the entire U.S. Attorney’s Office pulling together with our law enforcement partners to uncover the truth and seek justice for a victim who had no other voice," U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in a statement Monday.

Rudolph maintained his innocence. His attorney suggested his wife of 34 years shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun in a hurry as they prepared to return to the United States in 2016.

In addition, Lori Milliron was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to Bianca's murder, obstruction of justice and two counts of perjury before the grand jury, according to Finegan.