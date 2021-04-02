Watch
Denny Stong laid to rest in private memorial service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

Stong was one of the 10 victims killed in the Boulder King Soopers shooting
Boulder Police Department Twitter
Posted at 10:34 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 00:36:09-04

DENVER — Denny Stong, one of the 10 victims killed in the King Soopers shooting, was laid to rest in a private memorial service Thursday.

The memorial service was held at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, according to the Boulder Police Department. Stong loved flying and had been taking flying lessons. He was set to be able to fly solo soon.

The Stong family was surrounded by people who knew and loved him, with attendees spilling into another room because so many people wanted to come to honor his life.

Loved ones told stories about Stong's love of the outdoors, music, motorcycles, recreational shooting, history and his family.

At the end of the service, a group of pilots conducted a flyover at the airport in honor of Stong.

Stong was an employee at the King Soopers. He typically worked nights at the grocery store, but a coworker and friend said he had come in March 22 to do his grocery shopping after coming from the mountains.

