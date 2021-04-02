Denny Stong laid to rest in private memorial service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

DENVER — Denny Stong, one of the 10 victims killed in the King Soopers shooting, was laid to rest in a private memorial service Thursday.

The memorial service was held at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, according to the Boulder Police Department. Stong loved flying and had been taking flying lessons. He was set to be able to fly solo soon.

The Stong family was surrounded by people who knew and loved him, with attendees spilling into another room because so many people wanted to come to honor his life.

Loved ones told stories about Stong's love of the outdoors, music, motorcycles, recreational shooting, history and his family.

At the end of the service, a group of pilots conducted a flyover at the airport in honor of Stong.

The family is greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support and assistance they have received.

Stong was an employee at the King Soopers. He typically worked nights at the grocery store, but a coworker and friend said he had come in March 22 to do his grocery shopping after coming from the mountains.

