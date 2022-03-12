Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Democrats say Spirit-Frontier merger could boost airfares

Congress-Airline Merger
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2010 file photo, Frontier Airlines jetliners sit stacked up at gates along the A concourse at Denver International Airport. Several congressional Democrats are warning that the proposed combination of Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines would reduce competition among low-cost carriers and drive up fares during a time of inflation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Congress-Airline Merger
Posted at 7:38 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 21:38:11-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several congressional Democrats are raising doubts about the proposed merger of Frontier and Spirit airlines.

They said it would reduce competition among budget airlines and lead to higher airfares.

They want the Biden administration to examine the deal closely and consider blocking it on antitrust grounds.

READ MORE: Colorado AG expresses concerns about Frontier, Spirit merger plans

The group of lawmakers raising objections to the merger includes Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Justice Department and the Transportation Department said Friday they had received the lawmakers' message, but they declined further comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
480x360-painatpumppromo.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Why are gas prices skyrocketing? A deep-dive into the pain at the pump