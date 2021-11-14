Demand for COVID-19 vaccine boosters, pediatric doses increasing in Denver metro

DENVER — Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is increasing again.

At a walk-up clinic on Saturday at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Aurora, people in line reported the wait to get a shot was almost an hour long.

Many of the people in line were seeking boosters or pediatric doses.

"We are very, very pleased with the turnout," Inner City Health Director of Congregational Health Ministry Jeri Ajayi said.

The wait was worth it for Brian Houseman and his young son.

"The fact that he gets to get his first vaccine today is important. It's a next step for him to be able to come to see some of our family members," Houseman said.

The drive-thru vaccine clinic at Aurora Municipal Center also saw a wait. It's open seven days a week, and it offers the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and up along with the Moderna shot for adults.

On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order declaring Colorado a high-risk place to live and work because of its high transmission rate.

The order opened up the booster shot to anyone 18 and older who got their last Pfizer or Moderna dose at least six months ago or their J&J shot at least two months ago.

"Everybody should get the booster," Polis said Friday. "Please, if you got the vaccine six months or more ago, get your booster. It's a really important part of protecting yourself."

Online, it's getting harder to find vaccine appointments. The maker of the vaccine, and whether it's a kid or adult dose, will determine how soon you can get an appointment.

Providers in Denver like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are booked out in most cases until after Thanksgiving.

As more Coloradans become eligible for booster shots, expect demand for clinics like the one at Solid Rock Baptist Church to increase as well.

"As a nation, we have to take control of this infection and reduce the rate and as well as the suffering that's brought on by this illness and especially the deaths," Ajayi said.