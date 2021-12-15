Delays, closures, cancelations ahead of high wind warning in Colorado

DENVER — A high wind warning will go into effect beginning Wednesday, and the gusty conditions are already having an impact across the state.

The state has either closed or delayed dozens of state-managed and partner community testing, vaccine and monoclonal antibody sites Wednesday because of the weather. For a full list of the impacted sites, click here .

RTD has also warned there could be disruptions in service on Wednesday.

⚠️ There may be operational impacts to services tomorrow (12/15) due to the forecasted windstorm. Keep an eye on our Twitter feed and be sure you are signed up for service alerts so that you are in the know before you go. Sign up for service alerts here: https://t.co/ecQBJyePAb https://t.co/TqOTejc1NL — RTD (@RideRTD) December 15, 2021

RTD has already confirmed the University of Colorado A Line will run on a 30-minute frequency Wednesday, and said customers should expect delays. It’s also removing some gate-crossing arms as early as 6:30 a.m. along both the A and G lines. Crossing attendants will be in place in various spots along the lines and horns will likely sound at several crossings along the line. You can check for service disruptions and sign up for alerts here.

As of Tuesday, the Denver International Airport said it isn't experiencing significant delays and that it won't know of any possible weather impacts Wednesday until the time of the flights. DIA recommends checking your flight status before heading to the airport.

Monarch Mountain will also be closed for the forecasted extreme weather conditions that it said would create hazardous conditions for operating ski lifts and make travel difficult.

Much of the state is expected to be impacted by the winds, which could gust up to 50-75 mph. Colorado's Front Range, foothills and plains may see hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds , according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated with additional information as more closures and delays come in.

