Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park

LOVELAND, Colo. — Detectives are investigating a woman's death after she was found in a river near a Loveland park Monday.

Around 11:12 a.m., officers were called out to an area near Barnes Park, located at 405 South Cleveland Avenue, after an unresponsive woman was found in the river.

She was declared dead by medical personnel. Detectives, along with the Larimer County District Attorney's Office, are investigating her death.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later time. Police said she was 49 years old, but provided no further details.

Detectives are investigating this as a suspicious death, according to the department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 970-962-2061.