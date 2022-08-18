Deceased person pulled from South Platte River in Denver

DENVER — A deceased person was found in the South Platte River on Thursday morning, according to Denver police.

The Denver Police Department tweeted just before 7 a.m. that officers were investigating a death in the river near the intersection of W. 13th Avenue and Zuni Street, which is south of Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver Ofcr. Cassandra Ulrich said the body was found in the water, but other information was not available.

Divers pulled the body from the water while the bridge was closed to the public.

She noted that it is standard for Denver police to call in its homicide investigators for any death that occurs. It is not yet clear if this person's death has been ruled a homicide.

The deceased person has not been identified.

This investigation is ongoing.