Deceased man identified after Fort Collins fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The man found deceased in a house fire in Fort Collins March 28 has been identified.

The Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) responded to a report of smoke coming from a single-family home that day at 7:11 p.m. along the 800 block of Peterson Street in Fort Collins.

When firefighters arrived, they found active flames and smoke coming from the back of the home. The home was filled with smoke. During a primary search of the home, they found one deceased person, according to PFA. The individual was the only person home at the time of the fire, PFA learned.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

The deceased person has been identified as Charles G. Clark, 65, of Fort Collins.

The cause of death is pending, according to the coroner's office.

A PFA fire investigator, in collaboration with Fort Collins Police Services, is completing an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.