Deceased man found in avalanche debris in Rocky Mountain National Park, two others rescued

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Search and rescue crews located a deceased man in avalanche debris in Rocky Mountain National Park late Sunday afternoon after two other people had been rescued.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, climbers reported seeing rockfall and an avalanche near Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker.

Search and rescue officials learned that a woman and two men had been involved in the incident. Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said the trio were climbing at the time.

Crews found one of the men, who had serious injuries, and requested help from a Colorado National Guard helicopter to extricate him. The man was hoisted out of the area around 2 p.m. during a good weather window. The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows, transferred to a Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance, and then flown to Medical Center of the Rockies, according to park officials.

The woman had minor injuries and was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows at 4:15 p.m. and was then transferred on the ground for more medical care.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, searches using a RECO device and probing found a deceased man in the avalanche debris. The recovery of his body was delayed due to winter weather conditions, park officials said.

Their names and hometowns are being withheld until all family members have been notified.

Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Flight for Life, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Colorado National Guard, and MedEvac helped with these rescues.

No other details were available as of Monday morning.

The CAIC said this marked the seventh person killed in an avalanche in the state this season. There have been 11 people buried and 19 people caught in avalanches in that time frame.