Decayed human remains found in Disappointment Valley area in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — San Miguel County deputies are investigating after decayed human remains were found in the Disappointment Valley area in west San Miguel County.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, a group found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities.

Deputies are investigating the finding of decayed human remains in the Disappointment Valley area in the West End of San Miguel County. Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/7p0QZyveFq — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) July 6, 2022

The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation.

“We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Bill Masters said in a tweet Tuesday.

The area is closed until an investigation is completed. There is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.