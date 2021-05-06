Watch
Deadly semi truck rollover shuts down northbound Highway 285 near Morrison

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:22 PM, May 06, 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead after a semi truck rollover on northbound Highway 285 near Highway 8 in Jefferson County.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, the semi truck rolled over, and the cab separated from the tank. The cab then went down a steep incline, and the driver was ejected.

Northbound Highway 285 is shut down just before Morrison. The southbound lanes were also closed, but reopened just after 4 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) suggests using Parmalee Gulch Road or County Highway 73 as alternative routes for passenger vehicles. CMVs should find a place to wait while the highway is closed, CSP said.

No details were available on the cause of the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.

