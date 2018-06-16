Deadly road rage shooting highlights Colorado's rise in aggressive driving

Colorado state patrol tracks road rage complaints through its star CSP program. Drivers are asked to call that number to report bad or aggressive drivers.
Last month, data showed nearly 5,000 people called to report road rage and the number of complaints is up slightly from previous years.
"If you come on a ride with a state trooper, you'll hear a lot of those calls coming in," said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.
Packard said something as small as cutting someone off or darting across multiple lanes of traffic could quickly spiral out of control, especially when you add in Colorado's growing congestion and traffic volumes.
"It's easier to get tense when you're not going where you want to go so anytime congestion happens it's an opportunity for conflict," said Packard.
Road rage rarely turns as violent as what happened in Westminster, but it can get tense fast.