Deadly, head-on crash closes US 285 between Pine Junction and Conifer

DENVER — U.S. 285 is closed between Pine Junction and Conifer due to a deadly, head-on crash.

At 3:40 p.m., Colorado State Police received a call for the crash involving two vehicles on U.S. 285 around mile point 232, which is between County Road 285E and Kings Valley Drive.

At least four, possibly five, people were involved in the crash, according to CSP. One person died and the rest were taken to the hospital with serious or critical injuries, a CSP official said.

#US285 (Hampden Ave) northbound/southbound: Road closed between County Road 285E and Kings Valley Drive. Due to crash. No estimated time to open. https://t.co/4WAwS2WXxe — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 26, 2021

There is no ETA on when the road may reopen.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. Colorado Department of Transportation said to expect long delays.

This story is developing and will be updated.