Deadly crash involving motorist, pedestrian shuts down section of northbound I-25

Posted at 7:40 PM, Aug 03, 2022
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian on I-25.

The crash happened on northbound I-25 near the Downing Street exit. One man was pronounced dead, according to the department.

Traffic on I-25 is being diverted, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

