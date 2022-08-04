Deadly crash involving motorist, pedestrian shuts down section of northbound I-25

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian on I-25.

The crash happened on northbound I-25 near the Downing Street exit. One man was pronounced dead, according to the department.

TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian on NB I-25 near Downing St. exit. One adult male was pronounced deceased. Traffic on I-25 in this area is being diverted. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted here #Denver pic.twitter.com/eGgBL6IyuM — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 4, 2022

Traffic on I-25 is being diverted, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.