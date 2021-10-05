Deadly Boulder stabbing case turned over to DA's office

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder District Attorney’s Office will decide if charges should be filed in the deadly stabbing of a Massachusetts man in August.

The Boulder Police Department announced it was turning over the case to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Through their investigation, the department determined Christopher Eyer, 30, of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, had allegedly been involved in multiple altercations before he was stabbed in the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Eyer had been involved in a verbal exchange with two men he didn’t know while walking downtown near 9th Street and Arapahoe Avenue. According to police, Eyer then attacked the men, chased them to the door of their apartment and got into a physical fight. One of the men stabbed Eyer with a small knife, police said.

Eyer was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Both men involved claimed self defense, the BPD said. One of the men was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

BPD investigators learned that just prior to the stabbing, Eyer was also allegedly involved in three altercations around the 900 block of Walnut Street.

Police believe Eyer attacked a guest at a hotel in one incident.

In the second incident, Eyer is suspected of punching a man, spitting in a woman’s face and choking another woman.

Police also believe Eyer ran over to a man parking his car on 9th Street and attempted to choke and punch him.

The BPD has handed the case over to the DA’s office for legal analysis to determine if any charges should be filed.

Under the law, a person can use deadly force if that person feels there is an imminent danger of being killed or receiving serious injury.

