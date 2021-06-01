Deadline approaching for Colorado's first vaccine lottery, winner will be announced on June 4

DENVER — Time is running out before the first of five $1 million drawing for Colorado's vaccine lottery.

One lucky winner will be announced on June 4, but Coloradans are only eligible if they're in the state's database by midnight on June 1.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the Colorado Comeback Cash program during a press conference one week ago, saying Coloradans were automatically registered, however, many vaccinated Coloradans have reported having issues finding their records in the state's database, Colorado Immunization Information System.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it's been inundated with phone calls and emails from people with concerns.

"It does not mean that they’re not in the database, so a lot of data elements have to match exactly 100% to be able to find your own record through that portal," said Heather Ross, the CDPHE immunization branch chief.

The state has posted a FAQ section where you can troubleshoot potential issues. As Ross mentioned, information has to be exact when typing it in the form. If there's a mismatch between that form and the database, the record will not show up.

"Specifically, I think that the thing that’s tripping up a lot of people is cell phone number and email address," said Ross as she explained some providers might not include that information in the records they send to the state.

Anyone worried their vaccine records were not submitted, Ross recommends contacting the provider before reaching out to the state due to the high volume of inquiries they're receiving.

"Out of those thousands of people that we’ve heard from, 99% of the people have been in the system," Ross said.

Drawings for Colorado Comeback Cash will be held every week for the next five weeks.