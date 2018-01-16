Dave Matthews Band to play two shows at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in August

Kurt Sevits
1:00 PM, Jan 16, 2018
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Dave Matthews Band just announced a new album and tour and they’ll be stopping in Colorado for two nights this summer.

The band will play Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 24 and Saturday, Aug. 25.

DMB will be hitting the road to promote their so-far-untitled new studio album, which is set to be released sometime in the summer.

The tour will begin in The Woodlands, Texas on May 18 and wrap up on Sept. 10 in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Fiddler’s Green shows go on sale on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at 10 a.m. and prices range from $45.50 to $115. Ticket purchases through official outlets will include a copy of the band’s forthcoming album.

For more information, log on to fiddlersgreenamp.com.

