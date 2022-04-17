Dashcam videos shows erratic driver cause collision with motorcyclist in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are looking for a driver who caused a collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 25 Saturday and never stopped, and the incident was captured on dashcam video.

The video of the incident was captured by Aaron Hughes, who told Denver7 he was traveling northbound on I-25 near the 104th exit around 2:30 p.m.

The video shows a driver of a white 2006-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan speeding down northbound I-25, dangerously swerving around traffic.

At one point in the video, the driver is seen cutting off another Toyota Sienna minivan, which is red in color, forcing that van to move into the adjacent express lane and collide with a passing motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist is forced off their bike and rolls on the roadway several times, narrowly avoiding the red Toyota van from running the biker over.

The motorcycle then continues without the rider, briefly striking a passing 18-wheeler.

Thornton police said the biker, who appeared to be wearing a helmet, was not seriously injured and did not require medical transport from the scene.

However, police said the motorcyclist could have transported themself to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are looking for leads into the identity of the driver seen driving erratically.

The white 2006-2010 Toyota Sienna with temporary plates appears to have front-end damage on the passenger side.

Contact Thornton police if you have information on this incident.