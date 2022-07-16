LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in the area of Crystal Mountain to Wild Song are urged to head for higher ground due to dangerous flooding in the area.

"Avoid area subject to flooding including dips, low spots, ditches, etc. and do not attempt to cross flowing streams or creeks," an emergency message from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said it was responding to multiple locations in the Buckhorn area.

#LCFlooding2022 We're responding to multiple locations in the Buckhorn area on reports of flooding. We'll provide updates here as soon as we can. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 16, 2022

Drivers should avoid driving through flooded roadways. If your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at Timberline Church, located at 2908 South Timberline Road in Fort Collins.

The Joint Information Center is also open and can be reached at 970-980-2500.

Residents can receive text message updates from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office by texting Flood2022 to 888777.

This is a developing story and will be updated.