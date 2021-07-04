'Dangerous flooding' occurring in The Retreat area of Glen Haven

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Officials said dangerous flash flooding is occurring in The Retreat area near Glen Haven in Larimer County.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the area until 4:30 p.m.

Streamside Drive and Fishermans Lane are the most impacted areas at this time, the NWS said.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is advising people in the area to reach higher ground by any means necessary. They caution the road may not be intact under flood waters.

Glen Haven is near the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. Flood waters from the burn scar are impacting streams and creeks in the area.

An area resident of Glen Haven shared video with Denver7 of the North Fork Big Thompson River raging with mud and debris from the burn scar. Phil McCallum said the video was captured from his front yard below Glen Haven.

It’s unclear if evacuation orders have been issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

