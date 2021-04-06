DA seeks to drop more charges against Aurora protest leaders

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Sunday moved to withdraw the most serious charges against three protest leaders who were accused of committing crimes while leading demonstrations against police brutality in Aurora last summer.

Prosecutors asked to dismiss the felony charges against the Party of Socialism and Liberation’s Lillian House and Joel Northam, and asked to throw out all but one misdemeanor charge against protest leader Terrance Roberts, the district attorney’s office confirmed in a statement Monday.

The three defendants were among six protest organizers who were arrested after leading demonstrations in Aurora in June and July over the death of Elijah McClain. The six leaders were charged with crimes in both Adams and Arapahoe counties that ranged from attempted kidnapping to theft.

Eighteenth District Attorney John Kellner’s decision to drop the most serious charges in Arapahoe County continues a trend seen as the cases have moved forward in court. In Adams County, a judge last month threw out attempted-kidnapping charges against House, Northam and a third protester, finding no probable cause to support the accusation.

“I do think that John Kellner’s office took a really careful look at the charges and saw that many of the charges filed by his predecessor were completely over-charged,” said Amelia Power, House’s defense attorney. “I think it’s a step in the right direction, but ultimately I still believe this whole prosecution is political.”

Continue reading on the Denver Post

