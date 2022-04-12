CU regents nominate interim president Todd Saliman as sole finalist to be president

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado’s Board of Regents on Tuesday deliberated in a closed meeting and then voted unanimously to nominate interim president Todd Saliman as the sole finalist to be CU’s next president.

Regent board chairman Jack Kroll declined to reveal candidate visions for the future of CU, saying only in an interview that each of the five candidates regents interviewed presented “a compelling vision” for the university.

“I’m not really at liberty to say what was discussed,” Kroll said.

Saliman was nominated, he said, because regents were impressed with his familiarity with budget issues and CU’s strategic plan and had demonstrated an ability to work well with the elected regents.

CU’s nine governing regents voted publicly in a 10-minute meeting following their closed session to nominate Saliman, who has run the four-campus CU system since last June when the former president Mark Kennedy resigned after a two-year tenure marred by controversy. CU’s faculty censured Kennedy for “failure to lead” on matters of diversity, equity and inclusion.

