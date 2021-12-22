CU men's basketball game against Kansas canceled due to COVID-19

BOULDER, Colo. — Tuesday night’s University of Colorado men’s basketball game against the University of Kansas has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The university said the game had to be canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Buffs’ program, but no further information was provided.

The CU men’s basketball program will coordinate with team medical staff and campus health officials on next steps regarding team activities.

The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. at the CU Events Center.

Fans who purchased tickets for the game from the CU Athletics Ticket Office have the following options:

Donate the value of the tickets to the Buff Club for end of year tax purposes and double priority points.

Request a credit on your account to be used this season.

Request a refund to their original form of payment.

The CU Athletic Ticket Office will be contacting ticket-holders who purchased through the office by email Tuesday evening with more information.

The Buffs’ next game is scheduled for Dec. 30 at Oregon.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team was also supposed to play in the C.M. Newton Classic in Alabama. CSU announced the team would not attend last week "based on various public health professional recommendations."

