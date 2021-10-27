CU Denver and Anschutz Medical Campus designated as Hispanic-Serving Institution

DENVER — The U.S. Department of Education designated the University of Colorado Denver and Anschutz Medical Campus as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

The designation allows the university to have access to additional grant opportunities to support Hispanic student services and infrastructure improvements that benefit the entire university.

CU Denver said the grants will be put towards graduation, student retention, hiring more staff to support new and growing programs, summer education, inclusive pedagogy and more.

CU Denver Chancellor Michelle Marks said the designation aligns with the university’s 2030 Strategic Plan to become an equity-serving institution.

“I am proud of the diversity of our student body and we will continue our important work of fostering an inclusive campus,” Marks said. “This designation gives CU Denver the opportunity to give our students stronger support so they can earn their degrees and pursue meaningful careers.”

To qualify for the designation, a university must have at least 25% Hispanic students in undergraduate enrolled full-time. It also must demonstrate a high concentration of students who are eligible for Pell Grants.

Faculty on both campuses are now eligible for grant opportunities that are only available to minority-serving institutions and will generally receive additional consideration when applying for other federal grants.

CU Denver and Anschutz Medical Campus is the fourth public four-year university in the state with HSI status, joining Adams State University, Colorado State University Pueblo and Metropolitan State University of Denver.

