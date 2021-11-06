CU Boulder students protest fraternity as police investigate two sexual assault cases

BOULDER, Colo. — More than 100 University of Colorado Boulder students protested on Friday in front of a Boulder fraternity house where two women say they were sexually assaulted.

According to the Boulder Police Department, one woman reported being sexually assaulted on Halloween, and the other woman reported a sexual assault between Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. Both allegations point to the same fraternity house along the 1100 block of 12th Street.

No one has been arrested in the matter, according to Boulder police spokesperson Stephen Redfearn.

"There's a lot of things that we need to do before we are able to take that next step of interviewing someone who might be named as a suspect," Redfearn said.

A large group of students marched from campus to the fraternity house in question and demonstrated in front of it.

Student Taylor Spikell said the "assault culture on campus needs to stop."

Niko Ortega, another student, says he wants to see more accountability.

"I think it's really important that when something like this happens in a fraternity, that they're either shutdown or immediately investigated. I think that a 'one strike and your out' is a very harsh policy, but the thing is, a lot of these things have been happening at a lot of these fraternities," Ortega said.

Llen Pomeroy, a spokesperson for the Institutional Equity and Compliance at CU Boulder, said the university's sexual misconduct policy applies both on and off campus.

"So, to the extent that there are alleged incidents that occur on the campus or in the surrounding community in Boulder, our policies cover both of those scenarios."

Pomeroy went on to say that CU holds "people accountable when they are found responsible for sexual misconduct and that's true of students, faculty and staff."

More than 1 in 4 undergraduate female students have reported experiencing sexual assault as a student at CU, according to the university's latest survey, which was back in 2015. CU says that aligns with national figures and that a new survey is underway.

